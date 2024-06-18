Katy Perry announces first new music in two years

Katy Perry has announced her first new single in two years.

The Firework singer will release Woman’s World on Thursday July 11, before a video for the track premieres on Friday July 12.

It will be Perry’s first new music since 2022’s Where We Started, which featured US country artist Thomas Rhett.

Prior to that, the American popstar released When I’m Gone in 2021 with Swedish DJ Alessio.

Announcing the new track on Instagram, Perry posted a video of herself posing in a white bikini accompanied by a snippet of the song and told fans to “get ready to pop off”.

In an earlier post on the social media platform, Perry shared the single’s cover image shot by British photographer Jack Bridgland.

Perry has had five UK number one singles including I Kissed A Girl, California Gurls and Roar, as well as two number one albums in Teenage Dream and Prism.

Her last album was 2020’s Smile which reached number five in the UK albums chart.