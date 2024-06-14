‘Beyond thrilled and surprised’: Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon reacts to King's Birthday Honour

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon has said he is "beyond thrilled and surprised" to be made an MBE.

The British singer, 65, has become a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King's Birthday Honours list for services to music and charity.

He told the PA news agency: "What an incredible, and totally unexpected honour!

"I am truly beyond thrilled and surprised.

"These last few years have been some of the most important in Duran Duran's career, and this is a bright but humbling highlight as our journey continues.

"It is fitting that the honour has been awarded not just for my role in music, but also for the work I've been fortunate to be involved with outside the band for some of the causes I believe in.

"To name but two of them, I hope this moment helps to raise awareness for the Blue Marine Foundation and the importance of their conservation work, and for Centrepoint.

"Their mission for over 50 years to put an end to homelessness in the UK is vital."