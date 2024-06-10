Practical Magic 2 ‘coming soon’

A follow-up to the 1998 film Practical Magic is “in development and coming soon”, Warner Bros Pictures announced.

The first movie, adapted from the book of the same name by Alice Hoffman, starred Oscar-winning actresses Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as a pair of witchy sisters.

In a post to X on Monday, more than 25 years after the first film premiered, the entertainment company said: “It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon.”

US outlets have reported that Akiva Goldsman will write the screenplay for the new movie, with Bullock and Kidman expected to produce alongside Denise Di Novi.

On Sunday, Warner Bros Pictures posted a number of videos to its TikTok account and announced that the first film is now available to stream on Max.

The movie follows Sally Owens, played by Bullock, and Kidman as her sister Gillian, as they attempt to break their family’s curse which dooms any man who loves an Owens girl to die.

Bullock, 59, is also known for starring in Speed (1994), Miss Congeniality (2000) and The Blind Side (2009), while Kidman, 56, has appeared in films including Moulin Rouge! (2001), Cold Mountain (2003) and Bombshell (2019).