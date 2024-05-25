Gaby Hoffmann on Louis CK friendship and ‘hugely problematic’ cancel culture

US actress Gaby Hoffmann has said “binary, right or wrong, cancel culture nonsense is hugely problematic”.

The Field Of Dreams star, 42, who plays Cassie in new Netflix drama series Eric, reflected on her friendship with comedian Louis CK, who admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Speaking to the Telegraph, she said: “Louis is a friend. Not a close friend, but you know, I had a good personal experience working with Louis.

“I think everybody has the right to feel how they feel and say what they have to say about experiences they’ve had.

McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffmann and Benedict Cumberbatch attending the UK premiere of the Netflix series Eric, at the Ham Yard Hotel (Ian West/PA)

“I also think that we are dynamic, complicated human beings with a lot going on, and we fail and we make mistakes.

“And there’s redemption and there’s recovery.

“Louis is a human being who has many flaws, as we all do. And I don’t feel the need to distance myself from him for actions that were problematic.”

Hoffmann also discussed her working relationship with Arrested Development actor Jeffrey Tambor, whom she starred opposite in US comedy drama series Transparent.

The award-winning actor, who played transgender woman Maura Pfefferman, was dropped from the Amazon Prime show after a co-star and a former assistant accused him of misconduct.

Tambor has denied allegations of sexual misconduct, but admitted that he was difficult to work with.

“I have a great deal of love for Jeffrey,” Hoffmann said.

Jeffrey Tambor denied allegations of sexual misconduct (Ian West/PA)

“If he were to walk into the room right now, I would embrace him with everything I’ve got.

“Was there bad behaviour? Apparently so. Does that define who he is for me completely? No.”

The actress said that “binary, right or wrong, cancel culture nonsense is hugely problematic” and added that it has become impossible “to sit in the discomfort of the middle” and have discussions “in a civil and understanding way” at a time when “we all are facing extraordinary changes at unprecedented speed”.

Hoffmann also reflected on the upcoming US presidential election and said the candidates are “incredibly problematic” which she suggested, “speaks to the state of our failing democracy in America”.