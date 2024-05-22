First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher season four

Netflix has unveiled a first-look photo of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in season four of The Witcher.

British actor Henry Cavill played the monster hunter between series one and three but announced in October 2022 that he would be bowing out of the hit fantasy show.

A photo from the upcoming series shows Geralt from behind, wearing a leather-look jacket with a sword on his back, against a gloomy-looking background.

A teaser trailer shows him walking alongside a horse before he turns his head, his face appearing in full view for the first time.

The new season follows Geralt, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan), who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged continent and its many demons while apart from one another.

When Man Of Steel actor Cavill, 41, announced he would be leaving the show, he wrote in a statement to Instagram: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt, and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Australian actor Hemsworth, 34, is known for playing Gale in The Hunger Games film series and has also starred in The Last Song (2010), The Expendables 2 (2012) and Land Of Bad (2024).

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for The Witcher season four.

The streaming platform revealed earlier in the year that series five will be the show’s final season.