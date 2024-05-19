Singer Laufey reveals why Kris Jenner gave her mint mouth spray at the Met Ball

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey has revealed Kris Jenner sprayed mint into her mouth to ensure her “breath was fresh” at the Met Gala.

The Grammy winner, 25, was among one of the biggest names in film, music, TV and fashion who attended the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York earlier this month.

Appearing on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, the singer discussed some of the celebrities she rubbed shoulders with on the night including the unusual interaction she had with the 68-year-old mother of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.

Kris Jenner attending the Met Gala (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “I did met Kris Jenner which was quite exciting and she sprayed mint in my mouth to make sure my breath was fresh.”

Her revelation was met with baffled looks and laughter from her fellow panellists, who included Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, TV presenter Dermot O’Leary, Boiling Point star Vinette Robinson and actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Asked by host Tim Lovejoy if she consented to getting sprayed, Laufey said: “I like opened my mouth and I think that was the consent. She was kind of going around.

“I’m not going to not open my mouth to Kris Jenner.”

Reflecting on her experience at the gala, she added that is was “terrifying” but that she “loved it”.

Jenner is the mother of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

She is occasionally referred to as their “momager” as she also manages many of their careers.

The business mogul was in attendance at the Met Gala on May 6 alongside her daughters Kim, Kylie and Kendall.

The family rose to fame on their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which came to an end in June 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show.

The show became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007 with a cast of largely unknown sisters.

A new series by Disney+, titled The Kardashians, launched in 2022 and follows on from its predecessor in documenting the personal lives and business ventures of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Laufey was a finalist in Iceland’s version of Britain’s Got Talent and was a semi-finalist on The Voice Iceland when she was a teenager.

She released her debut studio album, Everything I Know About Love, in 2022 which was well received by critics, while her follow-up Bewitched solidified her place in the industry as it climbed the charts internationally.

It also won best traditional pop vocal album at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.