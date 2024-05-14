Holly Willoughby and Cat Deeley lead stars congratulating new dad Ant McPartlin

Holly Willoughby and Cat Deeley were among the stars congratulating TV presenter Anthony McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett after they welcomed their first child.

McPartlin had announced the news on the joint Instagram account he shares with co-presenter Declan Donnelly, sharing a black and white picture showing a tattoo on his shoulder and the baby’s covered head.

The baby boy, named Wilder Patrick McPartlin, was born on Tuesday at 8.54am.

“Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess,” the post said.

Among the famous faces celebrating the news was former This Morning presenter Willoughby, who said: “Congratulations… welcome to the world Wilder… such beautiful news,” alongside a red heart.

Willoughby temporarily replaced McPartlin for the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, which he has hosted with Donnelly since 2002.

Past I’m A Celebrity stars including Joel Dommett, Vicky Pattison and Fred Sirieix also congratulated McPartlin.

TV presenter Deeley commented on the baby news saying: “Amazing! What wonderful news … Congratulations.”

Cat Deeley with Ant and Dec (Peter Jordan/PA)

Deeley rose to fame as a presenter of Saturday morning ITV children’s programme SM:TV Live alongside Ant and Dec, and its spin-off music programme CD:UK with Willoughby – who she has since replaced on This Morning.

Other co-stars congratulating McPartlin was Britain’s Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Dixon wrote: “Awwwww darling I’m so happy for you both! Baby shares the same birthday as my mummy! Can’t wait to meet buba and to celebrate soon! Love you both.”

Holden wrote: “Oh my gosh, this is just the most amazing news. Congratulations.”

TV presenter Davina McCall wrote: “Arggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!! This is AMAZING !!!! Congratulations to ALL of you.”

David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon with Britain’s Got Talent hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Jonathan Brady/PA)

McPartlin and Corbett were married in 2021 in a ceremony in a rural church in Hampshire.

TV host Dermot O’Leary, husband and wife duo Patrick Kielty and Deeley and comedian David Walliams were among the celebrity guests.

Donnelly has two children, Isla and Jack, with his wife Ali Astall.

Last year, Geordie duo Ant and Dec announced that they would be halting popular ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway after the 20th series, which came to an end last month.

The pair said they were taking “a breather” from the show.