Christina Hendricks announces marriage to George Bianchini

Christina Hendricks has announced her marriage to George Bianchini.

The American actress, best known for playing office manager Joan Holloway Harris in the HBO series Mad Men, tied the knot with her cameraman partner on Sunday.

The couple announced their engagement on March 10 2023.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday, Hendricks wrote: “On Saturday April 20, 2024 I married George Bianchini. It was the most beautiful weekend of my life. Thank you to all of our friends and family for joining us.”

She also shared an image of her in a white lace-style gown that covered her arms and up to her neck along with a veil and flowers she took to the spring wedding.

Her husband wore a reddish suit with a pink shirt as he stood beside her on their special day.

Actress Kat Dennings, British model Imogen Waterhouse and Glow star Alison Brie all commented below the social media post by Hendricks.

Brie wrote: “Congratulations!! Beautiful!!.”

Dennings said: “Yay!!!! So beautiful!”

“Congratulations!! Beautiful bride,” Waterhouse said.

Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend (Ian West/PA)

In December 2019, Hendricks filed for divorce from Body Of Proof actor Geoffrey Arend citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Hendricks, also known for dark comedy Good Girls and Sky Atlantic crime show Tin Star, tied the knot in October 2009 after being introduced by her Mad Men co-star Vincent Kartheiser.

Bianchini has been credited as a camera operator on Good Girls.