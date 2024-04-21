Choir led by boy with brain tumour secures golden buzzer in BGT’s second episode

An eight-year-old boy with a brain tumour along with his choir have secured the coveted golden buzzer during the second episode of Britain’s Got Talent.

The hit ITV1 reality competition series made its return to TV in the form of a weekend double bill, which saw a singer and a South Korean martial arts troupe awarded a golden buzzer each during the launch episode on Saturday.

On Sunday’s episode, Ravi’s Dream Team, a choir of people ranging from age five to 78, fronted by eight-year-old Ravi, were put straight through to the live shows when judge Alesha Dixon hit the special buzzer.

Taking to the stage, Ravi introduced his sister, mother and father to the judges and explained his reasoning for being on the show.

“I’ve watched BGT all my life and always wanted to audition for it,” he said.

“Two years ago I was diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m here to show no matter what life throws you can still achieve your dreams.”

Ravi and the choir performed A Million Dreams from movie musical The Greatest Showman which left Dixon and Amanda Holden in tears.

Explaining why she pressed the buzzer, Dixon said: “The golden buzzer is such a personal thing and I always say I can only press it when it feels right and you’re such a remarkable young man.”

The judges then got to their feet as the members of the choir, which comprised Ravi’s friends, family, teachers from school, medical professionals and other children from the brain tumour community, hugged each other in celebration.

Dancing his way to four yeses on the show was 10-year-old schoolboy Trey Braine who flipped and breakdanced to a medley that included the song All I Do Is Win by DJ Khaled.

Dixon called Trey “the most delightful young man”.

“You are 10 years old and you’ve got so much swag just in your little finger,” she said.

“You’ve got so much natural talent that’s pouring out of you, so well done Trey.”

Sitting on a stool while wildlife scenery played on a screen behind her was Genevieve Cote, who provided sounds of nature to accompany the visuals.

The judges of Britain’s Got Talent Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell ahead of the first episode (Aaron Chown/PA)

These included impressions of a seagull, galloping horses and monkeys.

Before she received her four yeses, Toniolo told the impressionist she was a “force of nature” while Holden described the performance as “one of the most spiritual experiences I think I’ve ever felt”.

Making his return to the show was Jack Rhodes who revealed to the judges that he was the Phantom, an “invisible” magician, who appeared on the show in 2022.

When the judges gave their verdict, Cowell said the only aspect of the performance that was lacking for him was the ending, which “didn’t feel big enough”.

After he said this Jack tapped on a box which revealed that his wetsuit-clad assistant had disappeared from the trunk he had just climbed into.

Also on the show, the judges were left unimpressed after performer Duncan Fletcher demonstrated a variety of stunts in a skit that involved him falling about and setting himself on fire.

Cowell said: “I have nothing to say, I mean, you were just falling over and then you caught fire and that was it.”

The TV personality called the next stuntman, Danny ZZZZ, “absolute rubbish” when his fire-fuelled stunt went wrong.

Handcuffed and shackled inside a box that was then set alight, the stuntman fell from the bottom and explained to the judges that he was meant to come out of the front.

Unlike the others, athletic stunt man Arbon received four yeses for his skills, which involved him climbing onto incredibly high stilts before holding a handstand at the top.

Gripped by the high-stakes performance, Tonioli said: “I think I had a heart attack five times.”

Another act who failed to impress was Henry and Richard who performed Somewhere Over The Rainbow with an instrument that made cat sounds.

Elsewhere, opera singer Innocent Masuku walked away with four yeses after he sang a rendition of Caruso by Lucio Dalla.

Dixon said his performance was “overwhelming” while Holden said he was “by far the best opera singer we have ever had”.

This year’s contestants take to the stage in the hope of securing a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday April 27 at 7.30pm on ITV1.