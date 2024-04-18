Dan Stevens loves tribute to ‘unique’ Angus Cloud during final scenes of Abigail

British actor Dan Stevens said “I love that this film has a tribute” to late star Angus Cloud, following his posthumous performance in horror film Abigail.

The film stars Matilda actress Alisha Weir as a 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure who is kidnapped by a group of would-be criminals who are hoping to collect a $50 million ransom to watch the girl overnight.

Cloud plays a kidnapper in the film, alongside Downton Abbey actor Stevens, Scream star Melissa Barrera, Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton, X-Men star Kevin Durand and William Catlett, from Charm City Kings.

Angus Cloud, Kathryn Newton, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera and William Catlett in a scene from the film Abigail. (Bernard Walsh/AP)

Euphoria actor Cloud died in July 2023 from an accidental overdose at the age of 25.

His castmates appeared at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles for the film premiere.

“Angus was incredible, he was so unique and I’ve never met anyone like him,” Stevens told the PA news agency on the red carpet.

“He was like all of our little brothers on set, and we loved him very much, and we miss him very much.

“I love that this film has a tribute to him at the end, and he would have loved this; he would’ve laughed his arse off.”

In the film, 14-year-old Weir turns into a bloodthirsty child vampire, a “little bit different” from her starring role in the big screen version of Matilda The Musical in 2022.

“Abigail and Matilda are so different in so many different ways, the genres are so different, the castings are so different, but what I love so much about acting is you get the opportunity to do that,” she told PA.

The Dublin-born actress also spoke about “learning so much” from her fellow castmates on set, including Cloud.

“Every single cast member was so incredible, and Angus brought so much joy to the set,” she told PA.

“Every single day he would make everybody smile and I’m so so honoured and so grateful, not just to have worked with him, but to have known such a beautiful person who is so amazing and beautiful inside and out.

“He shared that with every single person on the cast.”

Canadian actor Durand, who appeared in Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, said, “Everybody spoke of how good they felt when they talked to him,” referencing Cloud.

“It was just so nice to meet someone who was just so real,” Durand told PA.

“He wasn’t concerned with being famous; he wanted to be a good person. We all loved him very much and are all very proud of what he did in this film.

“I hope he’s really happy with it.”

The film comes from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known together as Radio Silence.

Their previous projects include Devil’s Due, Southbound, Ready Or Not, and several films in the Scream franchise.

Abigail is released in UK cinemas on April 19.