Soap star Carley Stenson pregnant with second child with Danny Mac

Soap star Carley Stenson has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband Danny Mac.

The former Dancing On Ice contestant, best known for playing Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks between 2000 and 2011, posted a photo on Instagram showing her baby bump in shadow on the grass.

The 41-year-old captioned the shot: “We can’t wait to meet you.”

She added the hashtags: “#springnewlife #ourbaby #bigsister #pregnantat41 #inourlittlebubble.”

Her actor husband Mac, a former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, wrote in the comments: “Wait. What!?”

The couple are already parents to daughter Skye, who was born in June 2021.

Stenson has appeared in a string of West End shows since leaving Hollyoaks, including playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical and Fantine in Les Miserables.

She also played the role of Harriet Shelton in the BBC soap opera Doctors.

Stenson and Mac married in 2017.