Ant and Dec say ’emotional’ goodbye to Saturday Night Takeaway

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have kicked off the final Saturday Night Takeaway episode of the 20th series as they step away from the show.

The Geordie duo announced last year that they would be halting the ITV1 entertainment series as it seemed like the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

Singer Craig David began the two-hour finale on Saturday by singing and DJing outside the studio to crowds before McPartlin told the audience inside that the ending was “going to be emotional”.

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly continue to host Britain’s Got Talent (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They then introduced guests Girls Aloud ahead of their upcoming reunion tour, scientist Brian Cox, and gave out prizes to the studio and at-home audience.

During the Ant vs Dec challenge, Donnelly beat McPartlin in a penalty shoot-out, while Saturday Night Takeaway regular and Catchphrase presenter Stephen Mulhern oversaw the competition dressed as a trophy.

“Honestly Stephen, we’ve had a blast,” McPartlin said after losing.

“Stephen thank you so much for everything you brought,” Donnelly said. “You’ve been an absolute star we couldn’t have done it without you.”

The presenters also announced that Tasha had won the biggest prize pot in the history of the show so far by taking home more than £250,000 after answering questions in the Win The Ads segment.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby are also set to appear in the episode.

McPartlin and Donnelly, who met on teen drama Byker Grove, have been working together for more than 30 years, and launched Saturday Night Takeaway in 2002.

The show, which has received multiple Bafta and National Television Awards (NTA), was paused for a period in 2009, before returning four years later in 2013.

They also host other ITV shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win.