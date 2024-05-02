Victoria Beckham says she loves getting old with David in birthday post

Victoria Beckham has said that she loves “getting really old” with her husband David as she paid tribute to him on his birthday.

The Spice Girl star, 50, has been married to the former England footballer, 49, since 1999.

On Instagram, Victoria wrote: “Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together! You aren’t far behind me!!!! You are our everything!!!! The best daddy and husband we all love u so so much xxxxx @davidbeckham.”

She also mentioned their four children, Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, and shared it alongside images of her and David.

David also received happy birthday messages from his former Manchester United and England team-mate Philip Neville, Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and chef Gordon Ramsay.

Brooklyn wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday to the best dad in the world x love you so much dad.”

Romeo also wrote: “Happy birthday dad thank you for everything love you always + forever.”

At fashion designer Victoria’s birthday last month, she reunited with the other Spice Girls, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown.

Then David posted a video to Instagram of them performing their hit song Stop as he gleefully looked on.

In 2023 Netflix series Beckham, Victoria and David explored his rise to fame as a footballer along with their relationship.

Since retiring from football, David has gone on to co-own the US team Inter Miami, which has since gone on to sign Lionel Messi – arguably the greatest player of all time.