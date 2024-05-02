Hairy Bikers win food award for a fifth time months after Dave Myers’ death

The Hairy Bikers have won a food and drink award for the fifth time, just months after the death of Dave Myers.

TV presenter Myers, who was one half of the motorbike riding duo – alongside Si King, died in February at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer.

On Thursday, the duo received the personality gong at the Fortnum And Mason’s Food And Drink Awards for the third year in a row.

In total they have won the award five times – in 2014, 2017, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

In March, King said in an Instagram post that his friend and colleague had been “chuffed” at the nomination, and added that Myers was “so proud” of the award as it was voted for by the public.

This year the annual awards took place at the Royal Exchange in London, presented by TV chefs Andi Oliver and Angela Hartnett.

The Hairy Bikers fought off competition from TV cooks and personalities that included James Martin, Big Zuu, Jamie Oliver, Tom Kerridge and Dame Mary Berry.

Si King and Dave Myers arriving at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards in 2014 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Other winners included Rick Stein, who received Fortnum And Mason’s special award for his 50-year career as a chef, restaurateur, and food broadcaster, and George Egg, also known as the Snack Hacker, who won content creator of the year.

Each winner was presented with a trophy created by architects Mamou-Mani and a Fortnum’s hamper.

Across their career, the motorbike riding duo published more than 25 cookbooks together and presented shows including The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain, The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off and Hairy Bikers’ Best of British.

The pair were last seen in BBC Two series The Hairy Bikers Go West, which aired in February and March.