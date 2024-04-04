The UK’s biggest songs and albums of 2024 so far revealed

Noah Kahan’s Stick Season is the biggest UK single and album of 2024 so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

The track, which spent seven weeks at number one in the UK, has earned 850,000 chart units in 2024 making it the most popular song of the year to date – with Teddy Swims’ Lose Control placing second with 512,000 chart units.

British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor is in third spot after it featured in 2023 thriller Saltburn from director Emerald Fennell.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor featured in popular 2023 thriller Saltburn (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kahan’s Stick Season also ranks as the most-streamed song of 2024, with 99 million streams since the year began, while Lose Control from Atlanta singer-songwriter Swims has generated 57 million streams this year.

In 2024 alone, Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor reached 54.5 million UK streams.

US singer-songwriter Kahan’s album, also titled Stick Season, has earned 123,000 chart units in 2024, solidifying its place as the biggest UK album this year.

The Highlights from The Weeknd places second while Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is at number three, ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts album in fourth.

Sir Elton John’s Diamonds album also appears in the top 10 at number seven, alongside the Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine in ninth with another Swift album, Midnights, in 10th.

Sir Elton John’s Diamonds album also appears in the top 10 at number seven (Yui Mok/PA)

Swift has six of the top 40 albums of 2024 so far with Folklore in 11th, Lover in 12th, Reputation in 14th and Evermore at number 40, according to the Official Charts Company.

Kahan also earns a second entry in the top 40 singles charts, placing at number 24 with Homesick featuring British star Sam Fender.

Beyonce’s number one track Texas Hold ‘Em features in the top 10 at number seven, while other big 2024 hits include Grande’s track Yes, And? in eighth as Swift makes an appearance at number 10 with Cruel Summer.