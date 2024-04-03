Yellowstone actor’s nephew reported missing amid police probe

The nephew of Yellowstone star Moses Brings Plenty has been reported missing after he was named a suspect in a domestic violence police investigation.

Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in Yellowstone spinoff series 1923 as character Pete Plenty Clouds, was last seen leaving Lawrence, Kansas, in the early hours of Sunday morning in a white Ford Explorer.

His family reported him as a missing person after he “missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him” and had his mobile phone switched off.

It comes as the Lawrence Kansas Police Department identified the 27-year-old as a suspect in a domestic violence case in which they said they have “probable cause for his arrest”.

A statement said: “Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

“The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, travelling southbound on 59 Highway.

“This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim.”

Yellowstone star Moses Brings Plenty, 54, who plays Mo in the hit Paramount series, shared a missing poster on his Instagram in the hope of raising awareness about his nephew.

Meanwhile, his Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the Western drama, also shared a post.

He said: “My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Yellowstone co-stars Michelle Randolph and Kelsey Asbille also shared similar pleas on their Instagram story.

While Cole’s father, Joseph Brings Plenty Sr, wrote on Facebook that his “family is very worried about him”.

“He hasn’t messaged me or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him…Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone,” he wrote.

Cole’s acting career has also included roles in The Tall Tales Of Jim Bridger and Into The Wild Frontier.