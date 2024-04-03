Nick Cannon reveals two-year-old son diagnosed with autism

US comedian and presenter Nick Cannon has revealed the two-year-old son he shares with Abby De La Rosa has been diagnosed with autism.

The pair announced the news to mark World Autism Awareness Day, which they said was “beyond meaningful” after their son Zillion Heir was “recently diagnosed” with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

“Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new every day. His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters,” a shared Instagram post said.

“On this World Autism Awareness Day, we extend our embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding.

“Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion.”

The pair said their son “joins the unique energy” of a “few dynamic individuals” such as Nikola Telsa, Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and Michelangelo.

ASD is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

De La Rosa described the diagnosis process as “one of the most challenging years of my life” on her Instagram story.

“Constantly advocating and fighting for answers all while working and trying to be the best mother, friend, and partner,” she said.

In the wake of her son’s diagnosis, De La Rosa said the family altered their Easter Sunday plans to accommodate his sensory needs, hosting a “glow in the dark Easter egg hunt” which he “loved”.

The US Masked Singer host Cannon and De La Rosa share twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as one-year-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

Cannon is also father to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, seven-year-old son Golden Sagon, three-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and one-year-old son Rise Messiah, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were married from 2008 until 2016 (Ian West/PA)

He also shares a one-year-old son, Legendary Love, with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi and a one-year-old daughter named Onyx Ice, with The Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

In 2021, Cannon said his heart was “shattered” following the death of his five-month-old son Zen after suffering from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

He previously revealed that just days after the birth of their son, he and Alyssa Scott grew concerned about his breathing patterns, and the baby later died on December 5 2021.

He also shares a one-year-old daughter, Halo Marie, with US model Scott.