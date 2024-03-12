Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz lead stars honouring US singer Lenny Kravitz

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were among the A-list stars celebrating her father Lenny Kravitz as he was honoured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The couple attended the ceremony to honour four-time Grammy winner Lenny alongside Oscar winning actor Denzel Washington, TV veteran Marla Gibbs, Earth, Wind & Fire star Verdine White and Austrian-born celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Magic Mike actor Tatum and The Batman star Zoe appeared to publicly debut their engagement as she poised her left hand on top of Tatum’s knee and flashed her diamond ring throughout the Los Angeles ceremony.

Zoe Kravitz, left, poses with her father Lenny at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

“Being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life,” Zoe said of her father, who received a star in the category of recording.

“Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we have grown up together, we’ve been through a lot, we’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot.

“I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I’ve seen you stay the same in the most important ways, I’ve seen you show up and take care of the people you love, I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art – but mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts,” the 35-year-old joked.

“According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when you’d pick me up from school as a kid, but I got to say at this point, I respect it.”

Zoe joked that her father’s longest relationship has been with the knitted shirt.

Channing Tatum, far left, takes a picture of Zoe Kravitz, from left center, Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington at a ceremony honouring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

“My whole life people always ask me what’s it like to have such a cool dad, and the answer is, awesome. It’s awesome – but not for the reasons some might think.

“…Your rad-ness doesn’t come from your shades, or leather pants, or knitted shirts, it comes from your true love of life.

“Everything you do is an expression of that love – your music, your lyrics, your live performances, your homes, your love of food, of family, of good conversations, stupid jokes, dance parties, late night kitchen talks – you absolutely devour life.

“You eat up every crumb and lick the plate. Life is your art. And that is why your music is so inspiring and important. You make people feel alive, you remind them of the only thing that matters – love.”

During his speech, Lenny took the time to single out the “people who watched me evolve into an artist”, including Lisa Bonet who he married in 1987 and shares daughter Zoe with, before splitting in the 1990s.

Marla Gibbs, left, poses with Lenny Kravitz (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

He also thanked 92-year-old Gibbs, who had starred alongside Kravitz’s mother Roxie Roker in hit US sitcom The Jeffersons.

“You’ve known me since I was 11 years old, and you’ve seen me through all the chapters in my life. I’m so blessed for the love that you’ve shown me, my mother and the rest of my family. You get another star,” the 59-year-old joked.

“If Norman Lear hadn’t brought my mother out here to do The Jeffersons, I probably wouldn’t be standing here right now,” Lenny added.

While Fences actor Washington described Lenny as “more than a friend, more than a brother”.

Denzel Washington, right, speaks at a ceremony honouring Lenny Kravitz (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

“We’re twins, we just don’t look alike,” the 69-year-old joked.

“God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent, but even more so he’s a giver, a lover, he’s a friend.

“He’s a brother of the world…I love Lenny Kravitz, like I love no other brother in my life.”