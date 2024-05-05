Gen V will not recast Chance Perdomo’s role after his death – show producers

Chance Perdomo’s role in superhero series Gen V will not be recast after his death at the age of 27, producers of the show have said.

The Los Angeles-born and UK-raised actor played Godolkin University student Andre Anderson, who has the ability to control metal through magnetism, in the show.

The first series was critically acclaimed and the second had been commissioned, in which Perdomo was due to star.

A statement from the producers of the show posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory.

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance.

“Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

It concluded: “We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Chance Perdomo also starred in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (MediaPunchInc/Alamy/PA)

The show is a spin-off of the satirical Prime Video series The Boys, which is set in a world where superheroes are celebrities and are able to get away with various wrongdoings because of the work of shadowy forces and their fame.

Perdomo died earlier this year after a motorcycle accident, his publicist said.

The actor was also known for playing a warlock in supernatural series Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and was nominated for a Bafta TV Award for best actor in 2019 for his role in BBC’s Killed By My Debt.