The Apprentice contestants secure record-breaking £38.7m in Formula-E task

Contestants on The Apprentice have secured a record-breaking £38.7 million in sponsorship.

During Thursday’s instalment of the BBC One show, Team Nexus, led by Tre Lowe, smashed the show’s previously held largest winning sales record of £1.2 million after Rachel Woolford spearheaded negotiations.

In week five of the reality series, candidates were tasked with launching a new Formula-E team before they pitched their ideas.

The Apprentice candidate Tre Lowe (BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Formula-E, officially known as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is a motorsport championship for electric cars.

The teams unveiled their car designs and branding before the winning group was met with multimillion-pound offers.

The winning figure is more than 30 times the previously held record, achieved in series 15 during the electric bikes task.

Towards the end of the episode Lord Alan Sugar asked his supervisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell to unveil the figures in full.

He said: “I guess it’s time to see how much money we raised in sponsorship.

Onyeka Nweze (BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA)

“I already know that Nexus got £10 million and you, Supreme, got £15 million, from your corporate clients.

“But let’s hear how you did with the other sponsors.”

Campbell said: “The team managed to secure an additional £6.5 million, giving them a total of £21.5 million.”

Speaking about team Nexus, Baroness Brady said: “Well, Alan, Nexus, they secured an extra £28.7 million, giving them a total of £38.7 million.”

Elsewhere in the episode, candidate Onyeka Nweze became the next budding entreprenuer to be fired by Lord Sugar.

Lord Sugar said in the boardroom: “Onyeka, the lack of not explaining the ethos is also a very, very serious thing.

Baroness Karren Brady, Lord Sugar and Tim Campbell (BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA)

“You are culpable in as much as the failure is concerned…

“Onyeka, you’re clearly a charming and highly intelligent lady, and I appreciate that you’ve done your best throughout the course of this process, but on this occasion it simply wasn’t enough.

“So, it is with regret, Onyeka, that you’re fired.”

Series 18 began on February 1 and is fronted by businessman Lord Sugar who has help from his supervisors Baroness Brady and Campbell.

The show sees hopeful business candidates battle it out for the opportunity to receive a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

The Apprentice airs Thursdays at 9pm on BBC1 and is also available on BBC iPlayer.