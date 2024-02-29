Margaret Qualley: I knew Jack Antonoff would be my husband weeks after we met

American actress and model Margaret Qualley has said she had a “knowing feeling” Jack Antonoff would become her husband around two weeks after they met.

The star of Netflix show, Maid, and musician and producer Antonoff wed at a ceremony held in New Jersey in August 2023.

Speaking to magazine Elle UK for its April issue, the Montana-born actress, 29, said she was “head over heels” for Antonoff, 39, right after she met him.

“I’d met Jack probably two weeks before, but I was head-over-heels in love right away,” she said.

The April issue of Elle UK is on sale from March 7 (ELLE UK/Tom Schirmacher/PA)

“I had a sure, knowing feeling that he was my husband.

“I was talking about Jack and said to her (Chanel creative director, Virginie Viard), ‘I think I’ve just met a man I’m going to marry.

“‘And, Virginie, if I’m right, will you make me my wedding dress?’ I said, ‘Give me two years …'”

Qualley, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley, said she has fantasised about her wedding day ever since she was a little girl.

“I’ve always wanted to be married”, she said.

Margaret Qualley on the cover of Elle UK (ELLE UK/Tom Schirmacher)

“I was that girly girl who would be on a walk with my sister fantasising about our weddings, or what our husbands would be like.

“But I don’t think I would have had as much of a big wedding if it weren’t for Jack.

“I wanted it to be big with him. It was, kind of, Jack needs a big wedding.

“And it seemed like it’d be more fun. He’s got so many great friends and a huge family, too.

Margaret Qualley stars on the April cover of Elle UK (ELLE UK/Tom Schirmacher/PA)

“I think (weddings) are almost as much for your family and your friends as it is for you.

“It was sweet and special and just the most magical day of my life.”

She added: “The after-party was at this bar.

“And I think the dance floor can’t have been very clean, because the shoes (Chanel Mary Janes) are wrecked.

“But I love the way they look. I mean, we almost did a bit of an Amy Winehouse number on them.

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performing at the Calling Festival (Matt Crossick/PA)

“That’s what they remind me of now; those amazing beaten ballet flats that she’d walk around in.

“But mine are just from one night of dancing.”

Reflecting on married life with Antonoff, she added: “I think we’ve kind of been operating like a married couple since the beginning, so it wasn’t a drastic change, but I really love the security of it.

“It would be hard for him to disentangle himself from me. I’m glad the law is involved.”

Photos from the couple’s wedding day showcase a guest list comprised of A-listers including Antonoff’s friend and collaborator, Taylor Swift.

Antonoff, who is lead singer of indie outfit Bleachers, has been a producer on Swift albums that include 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights – which won the album of the year award at the Grammys this year.

Alongside his work with Swift, Antonoff has co-produced albums including Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and The 1975’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Qualley, who has appeared in films including Poor Things and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, stars in the upcoming comedy thriller Drive-Away Dolls.

The April issue of Elle UK is on sale from March 7.