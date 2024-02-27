Joanna Page denies knowledge of rumoured Gavin And Stacey Christmas special

Gavin And Stacey star Joanna Page has said she knows nothing “at all” about the show’s rumoured return.

The hit TV series about a couple who commit to a long-distance relationship last aired in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliffhanger.

In recent weeks rumours have swirled that the sitcom, created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, will return for another Christmas special.

On Tuesday, Loose Women star Page, 46, who played Stacey in the sitcom, denied any knowledge of the show’s return during an appearance on BBC programme The One Show.

Joanna Page attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane in February (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She told presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: “I don’t know anything at all.

“I’ve got no other information. Absolutely nothing.

“Don’t know anything at all.

“Sorry, I’ve got no exciting information.”

Page also spoke on what it is like for the public to know her as Stacey.

“When you go to drama school you just want to act, you just want to work,” she said.

“And then to come out and then do a job and be known for something that the public have liked and everything, it’s just, it’s really lovely.

“So yeah I’m really pleased with it.”

US outlet Deadline reported on February 13 that a new special was in development/pre-production stages and said that it would be produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow, Jones’ Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73, which is co-owned by Corden.

Jones, who played Nessa in the show, shut down the reports and told RTE Radio 1: “It’s sadly a rumour… All I can say is, if there was something to say on that front, James and I would happily announce it, we would.”

The cast of Gavin and Stacey arrive for the 2007 British Comedy Awards at The London Studios (Yui Mok/PA)

The Welsh actress said she thinks the rumours were sparked after she was photographed having lunch with co-creator Corden a few months back after he returned to the UK from living in America.

Comedian and Welsh actor Rob Brydon, who played Uncle Bryn in the show, weighed in on the reports as well and told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he thought they were just “another rumour”.

The sitcom’s 2019 festive special scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years when it aired, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

By the New Year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

The special also went on to win the impact award at the National Television Awards in 2020.

The show ran for three series from 2007 to 2010 before it returned in 2019 for a festive special which picked up a decade after the previous instalment.