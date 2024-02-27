Amy Dowden pays tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Robin Windsor after death at 44

Amy Dowden has said Robin Windsor “made the whole room light up” and will “always remain part of the Strictly family” after his death last week at the age of 44.

The death of the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who was a fixture on the show from 2010 to 2013, sent shockwaves through the cast and crew of the BBC flagship show.

Dowden, who was a friend of his, told ITV’s Lorraine: “He is such a beautiful soul. I know it’s made a huge impact on the family at Strictly. I just hope he knows how loved he was.

Amy Dowden said her ‘Strictly family’ would ‘always hold a place’ in her heart (Doug Peters/PA)

“He made the whole room light up. And I loved watching him perform. I went and saw him recently in Come What May in Wolverhampton with my friends and he was just phenomenal.

“It’s been a big shock and it’s quite a big impact and he will always remain part of the Strictly family.”

Windsor was paired with celebrities including model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden during his run on the show.

He also danced with Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special and with Susanna Reid in 2011’s Children In Need special.

Dowden, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last May and underwent a mastectomy, revealed last week that doctors found “no evidence of disease” during her latest health check.

She told Lorraine: “I was so worried it had spread to the bones so I’ve just got this spring in my step and this smile on my face.

“I do have to go back there once a month for an injection, it’s a brutal injection, but if that keeps my hormones at bay and stops feeding it, then it’s going to be worthwhile.

“I get another shot at life. And I’m so grateful and lucky and I wake up every day and say thank you because I know not everybody gets that opportunity.

“And along the way I’ve made pink sister friends (people living with cancer) that aren’t ever going to get that news so I do really appreciate it and I’m just going to go and grab life.”

Dowden, who missed last year’s series of Strictly while she had cancer treatment, said she now hopes to return to the dancefloor.

She said: “I would love to return, to be back with my Strictly family, it would make my dancing heart happy so that’s the goal.

“We don’t know yet who’s back but that is the dream.

“The Strictly family will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I know it’s going to be a long process to get myself back on that dance floor. But I think I’m going to enjoy every step of the way as well.”