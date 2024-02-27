90s girlband Eternal adds new member as group gears up for comeback

Eternal stars Vernie and Easther Bennett have unveiled a new bandmate as the group gears up for a comeback.

The 90s girl band, which previously included Louise Redknapp and Kelle Bryan, now features singer Christel Lakhdar.

The new line-up is poised to perform a string of gigs this year, starting on May 3 at the NEC in Birmingham, which is billed as Eternal’s first UK show in 10 years.

They will also perform at the 90s Baby Festival in Manchester on July 20 and at Back2Back in Nottingham on August 24.

Lakhdar told The Mirror: “I’ve been singing these songs since (I was) a young age and feel like pinching myself as I’m taking it all in.”

Vernie added: “Meeting Christel for the first time just felt right.

“She’s talented, accomplished and has such an amazing personality. She’s also strong vocally, so our harmonies will be taken to the next level. I think our music followers will love her just as much as we do.”

Easther Bennett, left, Vernie Bennett and Kelle Bryan,right (Peter Jordan/PA)

Easther said she was “really looking forward to dipping my toes in again with a few festivals here and there”, continuing: “This new era is all about enjoying the moment.”

Eternal enjoyed a string of hits in the 1990s, including chart topper I Wanna Be The Only One with BeBe Winans in 1997.

Other hits included Stay and Just A Step From Heaven.

Their debut album, Always & Forever, hit number two on the UK charts in 1993 and went four times platinum.

Louise Redknapp, formerly Nurding, in 1997 (Michael Crabtree/PA)

Redknapp, previously known as Louise Nurding, left the band in 1995 before the second album was released and embarked on a solo career, with hits including Naked.

The group decided not to replace her and carried on as a trio to release sophomore album Power Of A Woman.

Eternal meeting the then Pope at the Vatican (PA)

It featured singles including I Am Blessed, which they performed for Pope John Paul II at the Vatican in 1995.

Bryan later left in 1998 and the Bennett sisters continued on as a duo until 2000.

Eternal briefly reunited in 2014 for the ITV2 documentary The Big Reunion, without Redknapp.

As part of the show they performed in a concert at the Hammersmith Apollo alongside BeBe Winans for their hit single I Wanna Be The Only One.