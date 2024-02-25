Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan announce split after five years together

Footballer Romeo Beckham has announced he has split from his girlfriend Mia Regan after five years together.

The 21-year-old son of former England football captain David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham had been dating the model since 2019.

After speculation circulated online that the couple were no longer together, Romeo confirmed they had gone their separate ways in a post to his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Alongside a photo of the pair pulling a funny face at each other while out on a country walk, he wrote: “Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love.

“We still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

Regan also shared a selfie picture of herself and Romeo posing together as she confirmed the split on her Instagram page.

“This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!!”, she wrote.

“Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz, Harper, David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham in London (Ian West/PA)

“We aren’t tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh.”

Romeo plays for Brentford B football club after he signed a one-year transfer deal from Inter Miami last year – the US team co-owned by his father.

He is the second eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham after his 24-year-old brother Brooklyn.

The celebrity couple’s youngest children are 19-year-old Cruz and 12-year-old Harper.