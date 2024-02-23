Gary Barlow to host new ITV travel series in South Africa this autumn

Singer Gary Barlow will host a brand new ITV travel series which will see him explore food and wine in South Africa this autumn.

The Take That star said he was “absolutely delighted” that ITV has commissioned five episodes for the new series.

Barlow, 53, who also has his own self-title wine brand, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be exploring my passion for food, wine and travel in this new series for ITV.

Gary Barlow performing at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Chris Jackson/PA)

“I’ve always loved South Africa and I can’t wait to really see all that it has to offer: the people, the places, its amazing history… and a glass or two of its incredible wine!

“This series is something that’s a bit different for me – but I can’t wait to get going.”

The Cheshire-born star will begin the series on the Western Cape in the African country, exploring vineyards and learning about a variety of grapes.

He will then be joined by friends as he ventures to Johannesburg where he is said to discover “a wine revolution”.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment at ITV, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Gary for this series.

“His passion and commitment for this project is truly captivating so I’m sure he’ll have our ITV audience gripped throughout this South African adventure.”

Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald (left to right) are gearing up for a 29-date tour which will kick off in April (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Leanne Clarke, assistant commissioner for entertainment and daytime at ITV, said: “We are hugely excited by this series and feel it’ll be perfect viewing as we head into the autumnal months.”

Charlotte Davis, the creative director of the company producing the series, Rock Oyster Media, added: “We are completely thrilled to be working with Gary on this exciting new series for ITV – it promises to be a complete treat.”

Take That, which now comprises members Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, released their ninth album This Life in 2023.

The band is currently gearing up for a 29-date tour starting in April at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.