Ellie Goulding announces separation from husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding has announced she has separated from her husband Caspar Jopling.

The 37-year-old musician, known for hits including River and Burn, married the art dealer in August 2019 and gave birth to their son Arthur in 2021.

In an Instagram story the songwriter, from Herefordshire, said she had been left with “no choice” but to publicly announce that they have been separated for “some time”.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding in 2019 (James Hardisty/PA)

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” she said.

“We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son’s best interests at heart.

“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further.”

Jopling also posted to his Instagram account and said: “Hi people – hope you’re having a good day.

“I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie’s current relationship… that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear.

“Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.

“Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private.

The pair said they had been separated for ‘some time’ and remained close friends (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Ellie and I remain the closest of friends, most importantly ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.

“This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy. Thanks a lot. Caspar.”

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at York Minster in 2019.

It is thought that the couple had been an item since early 2017.

The Brit award-winner wore a traditional bespoke wedding gown with a veil and train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloe, while Jopling sported a suit from Savile Row tailors Huntsman.

Goulding has had four chart-topping albums in the UK, including her most recent offering, Higher Than Heaven, which was released in 2023.

Across October and November she toured the UK and Europe singing tunes from her fifth studio album.