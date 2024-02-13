Kylie Minogue ‘thrilled’ to receive global icon gong at the Brit Awards

Singer Kylie Minogue has said she is “thrilled” she will receive the global icon award at the Brits in March.

The Australian musician will be honoured with the award to recognise her five-decade-long career as one of the world’s most successful recording artists.

She will also perform at the Brits, where she is nominated for international artist of the year.

She won her second Grammy Award in February for her hit single, Padam Padam, from her number-one studio album, Tension, which was released in 2023.

“I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the global icon award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists,” Minogue said.

“The UK has always been a home from home so the Brits have a very special place in my heart.

“I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can’t wait to be back on the Brits stage. See you at the O2!”

Previous recipients of the icon award include David Bowie, Taylor Swift, Sir Elton John, and Robbie Williams.

Minogue has amassed more than 80 million record sales worldwide, five billion streams and is the only female artist to score a number-one album in five consecutive decades in the UK.

The Brit Awards 2024, hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, will take place on March 2 at the 02 with performances from Dua Lipa and Raye.

Nominees include Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Fred, Jessie Ware and J Hus, among others.

The winners of the genre awards will be determined by a public vote on Instagram. The voting period opened February 1 and closes at 6 pm on February 15.

The Brit Awards will air on ITV and ITVX.