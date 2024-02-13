Irish nominees Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan among Bafta attendees

Cillian Murphy, Claire Foy and Barry Keoghan are among the Bafta nominees who will attend the star-studded ceremony on Sunday.

Irish stars Murphy and Keoghan are both nominated in the best actor category for their turns in Oppenheimer and Saltburn respectively.

Murphy plays J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic, while Keoghan plays a student at Oxford who becomes enthralled by a wealthier classmate and pays a visit to his sprawling estate in Emerald Fennell’s viral black comedy.

Cillian Murphy is nominated for his role in Oppenheimer (Ian West/PA)

The Crown star Foy is nominated for the best supporting actress prize for her performance in All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh’s searing drama about grief and loneliness.

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan will also attend the ceremony, which will feature performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham.

It was previously announced that Ellis-Bextor will perform her 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor, which experienced a surge in popularity after it featured in the closing moments of Saltburn.

Ted Lasso star Waddingham will also give a live musical performance, but details of what have not been shared.

Hannah Waddingham will perform (Yui Mok/PA)

Also in attendance will be Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, who are both nominated for their roles in Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, and Colman Domingo, who is nominated for his role in Rustin, as the man who helped Martin Luther King Jr and others organise the 1963 March on Washington.

Mulligan’s best actress rivals Margot Robbie, who is nominated for Barbie; Emma Stone, who is nominated for Poor Things; Sandra Huller, who is nominated for Anatomy Of A Fall; Fantasia Barrino, who is nominated for The Colour Purple and Vivian Oparah, recognised for British romantic comedy Rye Lane, will also be in attendance.

Robbie’s Barbie director Greta Gerwig, who was snubbed in the directing category, will also attend alongside her husband and co-writer Noah Baumbach, and co-star Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for best supporting actor.

Greta Gerwig was snubbed in the director category (Ian West/PA)

Gerwig and Baumbach are nominated for their screenplay for the film, which was the highest-grossing of 2023.

Foy’s All Of Us Strangers co-star Andrew Scott was a notable absence from the best actor contenders but will be in attendance at the ceremony as a presenter, alongside co-star Paul Mescal, who is nominated for the supporting actor prize.

Other famous faces due to present include David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett and Daisy Edgar Jones.

David Beckham will present an award (Ian West/PA)

It was previously announced that the Bafta Fellowship, the film academy’s highest honour, will be presented to actress Samantha Morton.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “It is a privilege to welcome so many nominees to the EE Bafta film awards this Sunday, representing some of the best on-screen and behind-the-screen creative talent working in film today who have provided audiences worldwide with an incredible year of film.

“It is a joy to bring these 38 remarkable films and the teams that made them to public attention.

“With host David Tennant bringing his charm and charisma to the ceremony, and performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham, it promises to be an entertaining show for all our nominees and guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home around the world.”

The EE Bafta film awards will be hosted by David Tennant at the Royal Festival Hall on February 18.

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.