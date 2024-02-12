Super Bowl teases first-look footage from Deadpool sequel and Wicked

Super Bowl adverts teased the first trailer for upcoming films including Wicked and the Deadpool sequel.

The teaser for Wicked Part 1 aired during the National Football League (NFL) championship game, confirming it is set to premiere on November 27, ahead of Thanksgiving in the US.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande grace the land of Oz in Jon M Chu’s upcoming musical as the first-look at the film begins with the show’s signature anthem, Defying Gravity.

Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel which inspired the Broadway hit, it precedes Dorothy’s arrival in Oz and tells the story of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

“Don’t be afraid,” Grande’s character Glinda reassures Elphaba, played by Erivo.

“I’m not afraid, it’s the Wizard who should be afraid of me,” London-born star Erivo said.

The cast includes Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, who all star in the trailer.

Canadian star Ryan Reynolds and Australian actor Hugh Jackman also shared the screen in the first-look trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The title of the upcoming third film in the franchise was announced during the trailer which aired during the Super Bowl and is set to premiere on July 26.

The trailer confirmed Reynolds’ anti-hero Deadpool will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as a shadow of Jackman’s Wolverine wrapped up the teaser.

“Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever. I’m the Messiah, I am Marvel Jesus,” Reynolds said in the first-look footage, after making an innuendo joke about Marvel owner Disney.

The trailer aired as Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively watched the game in Las Vegas alongside pop star Taylor Swift, who was supporting her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce.