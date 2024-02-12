Happy Valley swansong triumphs at TV Choice Awards

The final season of Happy Valley triumphed at the TV Choice awards, where the gritty crime series was named best drama and star Sarah Lancashire was named best actress.

The swansong of creator Sally Wainwright’s Yorkshire-set thriller already has a string of awards under its belt.

Lancashire was presented with the best actress gong for her portrayal of no-nonsense sergeant Catherine Cawood by The Traitors stars Wilfred Webster and Paul Gorton.

Martin Clunes attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Beyond Paradise, the UK-based spin-off of smash hit Death In Paradise, was named best new drama.

The series, which launched last year, saw Kris Marshall reprise his Death In Paradise role as DI Humphrey Goodman as he attempted to adjust to life with his fiancee Martha Lloyd – played by Sally Bretton – on the Devonshire coast.

Call The Midwife was named best family drama, while Doc Martin star Martin Clunes was named best actor.

ITV soap Emmerdale landed two prizes, taking home best soap and best soap actor, for Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle.

Helen Skelton attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mrs Brown’s Boys was named best comedy show, while I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! was named best reality show for the 18th time.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Tom Allen at The Hilton on Park Lane, also saw BBC’s Animal Park triumph over This Morning to be named best daytime show, while Gogglebox was named best entertainment show.

Dame Maureen Lipman was given the best soap actress prize, while The Chase triumphed in a new category, best game show.