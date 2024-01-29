RTE publishes list of 10 highest-paid presenters for 2022

RTE has published the earnings of its 10 highest-paid presenters for 2022.

The top 10 presenters list is to be published annually following a controversy last year where the Irish broadcaster admitted to misstating the fees it paid to its star presenter, Ryan Tubridy.

Tubridy, who has begun a new radio show on UK station Virgin Media, earned 515,000 euro (£439,950) in 2022.

Liveline presenter Joe Duffy was the second-highest earner, on 351,000 euro (£299,850); Claire Byrne earned 320,833 euro (£274,000); Miriam O’Callaghan earned 263,500 euro (£225,100) and Ray D’Arcy received 250,000 euro (£213,570).

Presenter Brendan O’Connor earned 245,004 euro (£209,300); Bryan Dobson, who announced he is to retire this year, was on 209,681 euro (£179,125); Morning Ireland presenter Mary Wilson received 197,643 euro (£168,840); sports presenter Darragh Maloney earned 184,501 euro (£157,615); and environment correspondent George Lee was paid 179,821 (£153,615).

RTE said the cost of its highest earning presenters represents less than 1% of its total operating costs.

RTE deputy director-general Adrian Lynch said: “Today we are publishing the total earnings from RTE by our highest-paid presenters for 2022, along with the restated earnings for 2021.

“As previously confirmed by Kevin Bakhurst, going forward, details of RTE’s highest-paid presenters will be published annually as part of RTE’s annual report, starting with RTE’s 2023 annual report, which will be published later this year.

“While RTE has committed to reducing the cost of its highest-paid presenters to ensure that no contractors or employees will earn more than the director-general, our presenters play an important role in RTE’s provision of vital news, information and entertainment to audiences right across the country and enable us to generate commercial revenue which is essential to fund RTE’s public services.”