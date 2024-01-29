Anton Du Beke unveils hair transplant joking he wants to look like Bobby Brazier

Anton Du Beke has revealed he has had a hair transplant, joking he wants to look like Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier.

The Strictly judge, 57, said he had been to Dublin for the procedure.

He told ITV’s Loose Women: “It’s all mine, I just had it shifted about.

“They take it off the back and have it replanted at the front, he’s (the doctor) an absolute genius.

“I want to be like Bobby, wafting in the air being gorgeous and youthful.”

Asked if the rumours were true of a romance between finalist Brazier and Strictly winner Ellie Leach, he said: “There is always rumours, I don’t know because I spend all my time with Craig (Revel Horwood, his fellow judge).

“We travel together and share a dressing room together, we are like an old married couple. I don’t get to see any of the shenanigans.”

Bobby Brazier and his partner Dianne Buswell (Jacob King/PA)

Du Beke also revealed that it “brought the house” down when Leach’s hair piece came flying off during one of her dance numbers on the current Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

He said: “We had a nasty incident, and I hope they don’t mind me saying, last night where one of the girls’ hair pieces came off on the floor.

Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola (Jacob King/PA)

“Absolutely brilliant, it brought the house down, best night we have had on tour.

“Her partner stood on it, nightmare, but it was amazing.”