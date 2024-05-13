Taylor Swift dubs Tortured Poets section of Eras tour Female Rage The Musical

Taylor Swift has dubbed the section of her juggernaut Eras tour dedicated to her new album Female Rage The Musical.

The pop superstar has added a raft of songs from her latest offering The Tortured Poets Department to her world tour, which will arrive in the UK next month.

They include But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, which are widely interpreted to be about her rumoured romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Fans have compared some of the staging from numbers in this section of the show to performances by the British singer, including Swift’s theatrics in the transition to I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, which sees her flopping around as she flops to the floor and is carried on to a sofa before she is propped up and dressed to go on stage.

The use of marching drummers and a salute during The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived also bear a striking similarity to videos of a Healy performance.

Sharing a string of photos from the new section of the tour, which sees Swift perform songs from her vast back catalogue, she wrote: “This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical.

“To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you – but mostly for the fans in Paris.

“I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!”

Swift has completed four dates at the La Defense Arena in Paris and will travel to Stockholm in Sweden on Friday.

These shows were her first live performances since she released Tortured Poets last month and speculation was rife over whether she would add songs from the record to the set list.

She arrives in the UK on June 7 for three nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh before three nights at Wembley starting on June 21.

Swift is well known for settling scores with her ex-partners through her music, with former flames Harry Styles, John Mayer, Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston among those thought to be referred to in her songs.