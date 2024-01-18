Bafta nominations in full

Oppenheimer leads the nominations for the Bafta film awards, with 13 nods.

Here are the nominations in full:

– Best Film

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

– Outstanding British Film

All Of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone Of Interest

– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (Director) [Also Directed Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

How To Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (Director)

– Film Not In The English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy Of A Fall

Past Lives

Society Of The Snow

The Zone Of Interest

– Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

– Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

– Director

All Of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Maestro – Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

– Original Screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

– Adapted Screenplay

All Of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

– Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Huller – Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

– Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

– Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All Of Us Strangers

Sandra Huller – The Zone Of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

– Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

– Casting

All Of Us Strangers

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

How To Have Sex

Killers Of The Flower Moon

– Cinematography



Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

– Editing

Anatomy Of A Fall

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

– Costume Design

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

– Make Up & Hair

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

– Original Score

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

– Production Design

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

– Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone Of Interest

– Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

– British Short Animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

– British Short Film

Festival Of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish And Lobster

Such A Lovely Day

Yellow

– EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

The EE Bafta film awards will be hosted by David Tennant at the Royal Festival Hall on February 18 and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.