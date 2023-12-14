Eddie Murphy hits the streets again in trailer for Beverly Hills Cop comeback

Eddie Murphy has reprised his hit role as Detective Axel Foley in a new trailer for the highly-anticipated fourth instalment in the Beverly Hills Cop film series.

The Hollywood actor’s starring role in the 1984 original shot him to stardom and secured him a Golden Globe nomination.

Nearly 30 years after the subsequent 1987 and 1994 sequels, Foley is back on the beat in Beverly Hills after the life of his daughter, played by Taylour Paige, is threatened.

The fast-paced teaser trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F opens with a voiceover saying: “I almost admire you, still on these streets running and gunning. I’m just amazed it doesn’t get to you.”

After a series of tense clips of Murphy’s character getting caught up in shoot outs, he can be seen driving down the streets of Beverly Hills.

It also sees him team up with his old colleagues Billy Rosewood, played by Judge Reinhold, and John Taggart, portrayed by John Ashton.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will also star in the latest instalment as a new partner for Foley.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is set to air on Netflix in Summer 2024.