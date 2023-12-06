Kristen Bell sings cut Frozen song in honour of film’s composer Christophe Beck

Frozen star Kristen Bell performed a song cut from the original film that “holds a very special place in my heart” in honour of its composer Christophe Beck.

The Hollywood actress, 43, appeared among stars including Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Harry Potter director Chris Columbus at the Education Through Music (ETM-LA) annual gala at the Skirball Cultural Centre in Los Angeles.

The gala was honouring composer Beck with a Shining Star award on the 10th anniversary of hit Disney film Frozen, which he told the PA news agency gave him a “sense of belonging and a real sense of accomplishment”.

Appearing on stage after he was honoured, Bell joked “I’m the Queen of Arendelle” in reference to her film character Anna.

“I’m going to sing a couple of songs for you tonight and they are exactly what you expect, Frozen. But I’m going to keep it unexpected, a song that was cut from the film,” she told the audience.

“Early on in the development of Frozen, our creators played around with this idea of heir and a spare and how that dynamic affected the sisters, and although the song didn’t make it into the film, it makes so crystal clear to me who Anna was and it just holds a very special place in my heart.

“This song is titled Spare and it takes place right after a moment where Anna is walking through the city of Arendelle and she overhears out-of-town people refer to her as just the spare sister.”

Bell congratulated Beck on being honoured and described her Frozen family as “very close”, before singing a second song from comedy series Central Park – which she starred in after Frozen co-star “delicious Josh Gad” asked her – entitled Little Good.

“This song, it resonated with me from the second I heard it, I think about it almost on a weekly basis because I just think the message is so very important and I hope it resonates with you as well,” Bell said.

Speaking about the ETM-LA charity, whose mission it is to provide music to under-resourced US schools, she said: “Music is imperative, it is vital, music is a language we all deserve to speak.”