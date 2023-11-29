Sandra Oh describes working with late Paul Reubens on last film as ‘so special’

Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh has reflected on working with late comedy star Paul Reubens on “what turned out to be his last film”.

Reubens, best known for his character Pee-wee Herman, died in July after a private six-year struggle with cancer.

Before his death, he appeared in a cameo role playing himself in US comedy film Quiz Lady starring Oh and Awkwafina as sisters looking to get rich quick by appearing on a game show.

Reubens’ cameo played on his physical resemblance with actor Alan Cumming, having to masquerade as the Scottish actor complete with the accent to make a superfan’s – played by Holland Taylor – dream come true.

Oh told People magazine that her favourite memory on set was the “first day of shooting with Paul Reubens and (Holland Taylor)”.

“It’s so special that we were able to spend that time with him, and for what turned out to be his last film,” the Grey’s Anatomy star said.

“But, oh boy, he came on the set and he was like, I don’t know… He just really, really brought it in and had such great spirit around it.”

Awkwafina described it as a “cool day” and said while some parts of the script were open to change, Reubens’ appearance was not.

“That was one part of the script that… he was in it from the very, very beginning,” she said.

“That never changed, his cameo specifically.”

It comes after Oh shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with Reubens during his first few days on set alongside a message about the late star following his death.

“(Love) to our beloved friend Paul (Reubens),” she captioned it.

“We were so so so lucky to have him, to know him and to share in the joy he brought to all.

Reubens, known for wearing an over tight grey suit, white chunky shoes and red bow tie as Pee-wee Herman, was branded a “comedy genius” following his death by stars including Tim Burton, who directed 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.