ASAP Rocky must stand trial on allegations he fired gun at former friend

A Los Angeles judge found that there is enough evidence for ASAP Rocky to stand trial for allegations that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

Superior Court Judge ML Villar made the ruling at at a preliminary hearing, after hearing roughly a day and a half of testimony.

Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

His attorney attempted to cast doubt on the case while questioning a police detective.

The two-time Grammy-award nominee is accused of pointing a gun and firing it at a former childhood friend in 2021 (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The 35-year-old hip-hop star, fashion mogul and two-time Grammy nominee is in a relationship with Rihanna, with whom he has two young children.

Mr Villar said “the totality of the video and testimony” shows there is sufficient evidence for the defendant to go to trial.

She emphasised that preliminary hearings have a much lower evidence standard than a trial, and she was only finding probable cause.

Rocky, sitting in the courtroom, showed no visible reaction.