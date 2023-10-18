Countryfile star Ellie Harrison to be celebrated in special show following exit

BBC Countryfile Live 2018

Countryfile star Ellie Harrison will be celebrated in a “special show” on the BBC following news of her departure from the long-running TV programme.

The 45-year-old presenter joined the TV series exploring rural British life in 2009 and is a columnist in the Countryfile Magazine, where she announced her exit from the show.

She wrote in the magazine: “After 13 years, my final column is a fond farewell to Countryfile – I’ll miss the people, places and stories.”

Speaking on her decision to leave, a BBC spokesperson said: “Ellie is a much-loved and valued member of the Countryfile family and will be missed.

Ellie Harrison arrives for the world premiere screening of the BBC’s Blue Planet II (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We would like to thank her for her commitment to the programme and for sharing her passion for wildlife and the great outdoors.

“We will be celebrating her contribution in a special show on December 3 and wish her all the best.”

Early on in her presenting career, the TV star turned down an offer to present Channel 5′s children’s show Milkshake! but later ended up stepping in for presenter Michaela Strachan while she was on maternity leave, to front Michaela’s Wild Challenge.

Harrison, who grew up in the Cotswolds and is president of the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, has also co-presented on BBC’s Secret Britain.

Countryfile is a long-running British TV programme which first broadcast on the BBC in 1988.