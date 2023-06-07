Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden shares smiling update following cancer diagnosis

By Megan JonesDudleyShowbizPublished: Comments

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared her first health update after revealing her cancer diagnosis last month.

Amy Dowden runs Art in Motion dance school in Dudley
Amy Dowden runs Art in Motion dance school in Dudley

The Dudley-based dancer announced two weeks ago that she was battling breast cancer, but told fans she was determined to get back on the dance floor as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old, who runs a dance school in the Black Country, shared a snap as she begins her treatment.

Pictured smiling from her hospital bed, and giving two thumbs up to the camera, she said she was "more determined than ever".

She wrote: "Step one to beating cancer! Rrrrrrready for this fight and more determined than ever to get back on the dance floor".

Amy, who joined the BBC dance competition show in 2017, had said that she found a lump in her breast in April, the day before going on her honeymoon with fellow dancer Ben Jones.

Her post has been flooded with well-wishes from fans and friends.

Former Strictly contestant and It Takes Two presenter, Zoe Ball wrote: "Huge love and strength to you beautiful Amy."

McFly star Tom Fletcher, who was partnered with Amy during the show in 2021 wrote: "Sending you all the love today. Us Fletchers are right behind you."

While fellow Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin wrote: "Love you! You got this beautiful."

Showbiz
Health
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News