Rebel Wilson and Eva Longoria among stars attending Aids fundraiser in Cannes

Rebel Wilson and her fiancee Ramona Agruma

Hollywood actresses Rebel Wilson and Eva Longoria were among those returning to the star-studded amfAR gala in Cannes to raise money for Aids research.

The exclusive guestlist including model Heidi Klum, her husband Tom Kaulitz, singer Halsey, British actors Ed Westwick and Kate Beckinsale, and model Ashley Graham began walking the blue carpet for one of the most anticipated nights of the festival on Thursday.

The 29th edition of the event run by the foundation will include a performance from singer Bebe Rexha and a live auction during the dinner, with a combination of jewels, artwork and one-off experiences going under the hammer.

Rebel Wilson said she was looking forward to ‘raising money for a great cause’ (Doug Peters/PA)

Wilson, wearing a black Oscar De La Renta gown, told blue carpet host Chris Olsen: “The first time I came here I was a bit mesmerised about how beautiful and how spectacular amfAR is, the second time I kind of know what to expect.”

The Pitch Perfect actress, 43, who appeared at the event with her fiancee Ramona Agruma, said she was looking forward to having a “great time with my friends” and “raising money for a great cause”.

She added: “You have a great glamorous night with your friends and I love a charity auction, hopefully there is really good stuff to bid on.”

Eva Longoria also wore a black gown to the event (Doug Peters/PA)

Meanwhile, Desperate Housewives actress Longoria, 48, who was also sporting a black gown, said: “I get to see a lot of friends from all over the world because everybody’s gathered here.

“AmfAR Cannes in particular is one of the fun-est, best gathering of people and support for Aids research.

“It’s great that we can continue to raise funds, it is still an important issue. Nights like tonight are really important.”