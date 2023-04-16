BGT sees Japanese yo-yo artist who Simon Cowell met on American version

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 auditions – London

The latest episode of Britain’s Got Talent saw a Japanese yo-yo artist who appeared on the American version of the talent show.

Shu Takada performed on America’s Got Talent, making it to the semi-finals last year, and competed as the duo Toy Toy Toy alongside his friend Naoto in the UK on Sunday.

The competition returned for its 16th series on Saturday, and featured pre-recorded auditions after filming took place earlier in the year in Greater Manchester and London.

Simon Cowell, who saw Takada in the US where he is also a judge, said “that was going up a notch” as all judges agreed that he and his yo-yo partner’s synchronised performance should go forward.

New judge Bruno Tonioli said: “It was incredible, it was like a dance performance.”

The second Golden Buzzer of the series went to Malakai Bayoh after Cowell pressed the button for the angelic performance to Pie Jesu, which is usually sung for a Requiem Mass.

The crowd cheered as the 13-year-old contestant went through to the semi-finals directly.

Cowell hugged him as he was covered in gold and said: “How amazing was that? Seriously, seriously good. One of the best voices I think I’ve ever heard for someone your age.”

The episode also saw someone nominated to perform on the show when Nathan danced the cha cha cha with his teacher Joanne after a visit from Alesha Dixon.

All the judges sent him through after a dynamic routine, with Amanda Holden saying: “He was just so wonderful.”

A comedian who hopped around the stage revealing more layers of a hi-vis safety jacket, a man singing about pasty and peas, and a group of children who performed Be Our Guest from Beauty And The Beast also went through to the next round.

Other auditions included a stunt artist who asked Tonioli to lie down while he jumped around on his bike while doing tricks over the judge’s head.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge said that Andrei was “the best” before he “tortured” him as the panel confirmed it was a yes from the judges.

Thomas, a Rubik’s Cube solver and professional stuntman, set himself on fire as he solved the puzzle while the judges looked on shocked before sending him through.