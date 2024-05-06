Eurovision ‘favourite for the win’ says they don’t feel any pressure

One of the favourites to win the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has said that they do not feel “pressure” of having the momentum to triumph.

Nemo Mettler from Switzerland’s operatic-dance track The Code – which draws on their identity as a non-binary performer, will be performed in the second semi-final in Malmo, Sweden, on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Swiss rapper and singer has been given odds of 3/1, which is just behind Croatia’s Baby Lasagna’s Rim Tim Tagi Dim on 2/1, according to Coral Bookmakers.

Nemo, who uses the pronouns they/them, told journalists on Monday: “At the moment, I think I don’t feel that much pressure if I’m honest. I think I’m really just very excited about everything.

“And I mean, from the first moment I stepped into this I just wanted to create something that really reflects the song on stage and that enhances the song and just have fun with it and create something beautiful that means a lot to me and I think we really managed to do that.”

Nemo from Switzerland (Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Nemo also said that if they “knew the recipe” to be a strong contender, then they would make “a lot of money” out of writing Eurovision songs.

They added: “I think all that you can do as an artist in general, like even outside of Eurovision, is just listen to your heart and write about things that really mean something to you.

“And if you write about something that means a lot to you. And it’s personal, I think chances are there that people can relate to the feeling and people.

“And I’m super grateful for all the amazing reception and all the love people give me and the song and to see how many people really, truly connect with it has been amazing.”

They were also part of several competitors who called for a ceasefire in the Gaza strip ahead of Eurovision, but rejected calls to boycott the event over Israel competing.

Nemo said that “it was very important to not just stay silent” and they hope that people are encourage to “inform themselves about the whole situation and not just turn a blind eye on it and ignore it or try to push it away”.

“Really, just remember information is power and inform yourself,” they added.

“I think it’s important to, to use our platform to raise awareness, in all kinds of… all kinds of things.

“For me, it’s a lot of what I talk about… being queer, being non binary and, just honestly, like being myself at Eurovision in hopes that it inspires other people to be themselves as well and feel seen.

“And I think it’s amazing that we have lots of queer representation this year, for people to see, I think it’s a lot about seeing other people that are like you.

“I mean, it helped me in my life to truly realise who I am, like, through seeing other people that I that I could admire or like that I could look up to. So I think that’s a big part of what I’m trying to do here.”

Nemo also said they have “bonded” with the UK’s entrant Olly Alexander.

They added: “What I really feel, and especially like with Olly and all the other like queer artists, I think there’s just like, this warmth, and this kind of level of understanding each other and just like feeling safe and seen and kind of like a natural understanding of each other and kind of empathy I feel like and I really feel that strongly with other queer artists this year.”