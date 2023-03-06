Zendaya, Sophie Turner and Kerry Condon attend Louis Vuitton show

Zendaya

Hollywood actresses Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Kerry Condon and Alicia Vikander joined music star Pharrell Williams on the front row of the latest Louis Vuitton fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Euphoria star Zendaya, 26, wore an abstract print short suit with matching knee-high boots, and carried a mini bag with the trademark LV print.

Zendaya (Christophe Ena/AP)

Turner, 27, who is married to pop star Joe Jonas and has previously modelled for the French fashion label, wore a co-ordinating outfit printed with musical score and carried a cream handbag.

Sophie Turner (Christophe Ena/AP)

Irish actress Condon, 40, who is nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Banshees Of Inisherin, kept things chic and simple in patterned trousers, a red sweater and a navy overcoat.

Kerry Condon (Scott Garfitt/AP)

Swedish-born Vikander, 34, has previously starred in Louis Vuitton campaigns.

She wore a printed blouse and white A-line mini skirt with brown knee-high boots and peach bag with the LV logo.

Alicia Vikander (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Chloe Grace Moretz, 26, chose a monochrome look for the Paris Fashion Week event.

She teamed a black and white leather blazer with black knee-length shorts and boots.

Chloe Grace Moretz (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Rapper and producer Williams, 49, who was recently announced as the new creative director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear line, opted for a more colourful outfit.

He teamed a green velvet jacket, embroidered with little gold LV logos, with jeans, lime green trainers, a flat cap and jewelled sunglasses.

Pharrell Williams (Christophe Ena/AP)

Emma Stone, who has fronted fashion and beauty campaigns for Vuitton, also chose a brightly coloured outfit.

The La La Land actress wore a blue and red pinstripe trouser suit.

Emma Stone (Scott Garfitt/AP)

The brand’s autumn/winter collection was unveiled at the Musee d’Orsay in Paris.

The set was designed by French artist Philippe Parreno to create an immersive sensory experience.

Models walked the runway to the sound of a thunderstorm, echoing footsteps and the roar of engine jets.

Creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere played with shapes and proportions for his autumn/winter offering.

He unveiled a range of new handbags in padded leather with gold detailing.

The clothing focused mainly on outerwear and tailoring with oversized, round-shouldered coats, boxy blazers and pantaloon-style shorts.