Zayn Malik to make UK solo debut at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Zayn Malik will make his debut UK solo performance at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire this month.

The singer, 31, departed One Direction in 2015 to embark on a solo career and had a debut number one album with Mind Of Mine.

He performed on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theatre, New York, in 2016 to celebrate the release of that record.

Malik will be in London to sing tracks from his upcoming fourth album, Room Under The Stairs, on May 17, which coincides with the record being released.

“This is my favourite album that I’ve made to date, mainly because it comes from a place of sheer honesty and vulnerability,” he said.

“I wanted each song to feel as if it was just me sitting beside you telling you how I feel, singing directly to you. It’s raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make.”

His album, with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, is set to focus on his personal journey, healing and growth.

“I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts, inspired me to want to write something from that place,” Malik said.

Left to right, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve got to put this out as a whole body of work, it’s something for myself, not even just for the world.”

Malik, who rose to fame along with his fellow boy band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson on The X Factor, also said that “working with Dave Cobb has been an amazing experience”.

He said: “The way he’s elevated the music is second to none, and he has done an incredible job helping me create this record.

“I hope we can take listeners on some whimsical, magical journey, and that they enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Tickets are available via the UK album pre-sale link, and he will also have a signing at Banquet Records in London on May 18 and 19.