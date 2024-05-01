Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni look loved up in first glance at It Ends With Us

American actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni appear loved up in first-look images for forthcoming big-screen romance It Ends With Us.

The 36-year-old actress plays Lily Bloom in the film, based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, about a woman’s pursuit of a loving and healthy relationship.

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures UK posted a selection of stills from the movie, the first of which depicts the Gossip Girl star in a denim jumpsuit.

The next shows her singing into a microphone across from Jane The Virgin star Baldoni, 40, who also directed the film.

In other images Lively is pictured alongside American comedian and actress Jenny Slate and actor Brandon Sklenar.

The Instagram post said: “The book you love is the movie event of the summer. Colleen Hoover’s global best-selling phenomenon #ItEndsWithUsMovie is only in cinemas August 9.”

The book from Hoover follows Lily as she starts her own business and meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid.

The two get closer but as their relationship is put under strain Lily thinks back to her first love, Atlas Corrigan, who suddenly reappears in her life.

In 2023 the production of It Ends With Us was suspended due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.