Jamie T secures first number one album with The Theory Of Whatever

Jamie T has secured his first number one album with his latest release, The Theory Of Whatever.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter, whose real name is Jamie Alexander Treays, released the record last week after a near six-year absence from the music scene.

The Theory Of Whatever shot straight to number one in the Official Chart Company’s album charts.

Wimbledon-born Jamie T has previously enjoyed success with his debut 2007 album, Panic Prevention, which peaked at number four in the charts, Kings And Queens, which hit number two, 2014’s Carry On The Grudge and 2016 album Trick.

Collecting his official number one album award, Jamie T told OfficialCharts.com: “Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the support on the album. Thank you for number one!”

Elsewhere in the album charts, Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 debut album Sour, which has spent 62 weeks inside the top 20, has jumped six spots following the release of Disney show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which she guest-stars.

Pop duo Bananarama, consisting of Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, are enjoying their highest album chart position for 34 years with their 12th studio album, Masquerade, which has reached number 22.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s 2020 chart-topper, Folklore, has once again returned to the top 40 after shooting up 38 places to sit at 36. Swift’s success comes after the star surprised fans with a special guest appearance at Haim’s London O2 Arena show last week.

Last month Swift also released Carolina – a cut taken from her original Folklore studio sessions – for the soundtrack of newly released film Where The Crawdads Sing.

In the Official Singles Chart, LF System have locked in a straight month at number one, with their breakthrough single Afraid To Feel.

The week’s highest new entry was secured by British rapper Central Cee, whose new single Doja has made its way to number two. The track has given the star his highest-charting single in the UK after Obsessed With You peaked at number four last year.

Elsewhere, Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell have risen seven places with Stay With Me reaching number 22, while 2022 Armenian Eurovision Song Contest entry Rosa Linn has broken into the UK top 40 for the first time with Snap at number 26.