Lauren Goodyer: I need to understand how my daughter died for my own sanity

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has spoken about the death of her baby daughter Lorena, revealing that she needs “to understand how she died for (her) own sanity”.

Earlier this month, the Only Way is Essex star, 35, revealed on Instagram that her daughter had died shortly after birth.

Speaking to The Sun, Goodger recalled the tragic loss of her new born daughter and revealed she was having a post-mortem conducted in an attempt to fully understand why Lorena died.

She told the newspaper: “I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl but I came home with nothing.

“Lorena was a healthy baby and it was a textbook pregnancy.

“They think her oxygen may have been restricted because she had two knots in her cord but normally babies can still get enough oxygen despite this.

“This is why I am having an autopsy. I need to understand medically how she died for my own sanity.”

Goodger and her partner Charles Dury also share daughter Larose, who was born in July 2021.

Goodger, who joined the ITV reality show as one of its original cast members in 2010, added: “Lorena should be here with me. I held her and she looked like she was sleeping. I thought she would wake up.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger called the loss of her baby ‘the most traumatic experience’ of her life (Nick Ansell/PA)

“This has been the most traumatic experience of my life.

“Since Lorena passed away, I have had so many messages from other women who have gone through this too.

“I want to talk about her death to help other parents out there going through this. I want them to know they aren’t alone.”

Explaining the process of the birth, Goodger continued: “I was taken into a private room and when the baby was being born the room started to fill with doctors. They said she had a low heart rate and took her to the side.

“Ten doctors started working on her. They were doing chest compressions and giving her adrenaline.

Lauren Goodger revealed earlier this month her daughter had died shortly after birth (Ian West/PA Wire)

“Charlie was in pieces, he was screaming, ‘Please save my baby.’

“I was in shock. My midwife was with me and she said, ‘She will be fine.’ I thought she would be alright.”

She added: “It was a very emotional evening, just tears and crying and crying. I stayed awake all night with her and the charity came the next day.

“They had her feet and hand prints done and then did casts.

“I have some locks of her hair and they gave us a candle for her. A photographer was organised and they took some beautiful pictures.