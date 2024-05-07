Finland’s entry uses clever camera angles to appear nude at Eurovision

Finland’s Windows95man appeared not to wear underwear on stage as he competed in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The DJ and artist, whose real name is Teemu Keisteri, used clever camera angles to make it look like he was in the nude at Malmo Arena during Tuesday’s semi-final.

Performing his track No Rules!, Windows95man first emerged from an egg-shaped patchwork blue jeans enclosure before later in the song being given short cut-off denims that were attached to ropes that had sparks coming out of them.

Earlier during the rehearsals, Windows95man was clothed in pants that were open at the back.

The ode to the 1990s also features a Microsoft Windows 95 T-shirt that has previously had to be blurred on TV as it features a brand.

His singer Henri Piispanen climbed on top of the egg-shape during the start of the act before getting to the end of the stage and delivering powerful vocals which complemented Windows95man shouting “no rules” at various intervals.